Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.78 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

