ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.25. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,875 shares changing hands.

ARC Group Worldwide Trading Up 62.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

