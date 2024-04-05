Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACLX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.17.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcellx news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $1,548,839.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,412 shares of company stock valued at $41,917,612. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after buying an additional 380,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

