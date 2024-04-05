Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,163,216 shares.

Armadale Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.