ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.53) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($59,565.65). 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON ASC opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 366.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 382.86. The company has a market capitalization of £427.92 million, a PE ratio of -168.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 794 ($9.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

