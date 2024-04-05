Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.25.
AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $214.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.14.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
