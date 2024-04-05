Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of QCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

