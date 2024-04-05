Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Workiva alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $82,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.