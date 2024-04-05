Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 925.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 1.2 %

TGNA opened at $14.24 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.