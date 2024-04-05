Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

Humana stock opened at $310.04 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

