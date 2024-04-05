Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 408,780 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

