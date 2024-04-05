AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £117.13 ($147.03).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of AZN stock opened at £107.36 ($134.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,566.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of £104.39. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($118.77) and a one year high of £123.92 ($155.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 7,574.75%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

