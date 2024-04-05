AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.51

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $17.81. AstroNova shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 6,318 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $132.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

In other AstroNova news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $494,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

