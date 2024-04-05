Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE)

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.65.

BTE stock opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.27%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

