Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Azenta Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -187.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $140,856,000. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $93,360,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $141,290,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $77,022,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

