Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $824,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

