Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,902 shares of company stock worth $74,597,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $859.05 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $801.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

