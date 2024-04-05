Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.75

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.75 and traded as high as C$23.73. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$23.55, with a volume of 2,681,503 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.81.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.1903153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

