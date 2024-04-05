Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 1,564 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

