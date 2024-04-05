Benjamin T. Dake Sells 3,325 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVTE opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $810.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

