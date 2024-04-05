Benjamin T. Dake Sells 3,325 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AVTE opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $810.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $32.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
