BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading Up 4%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.15. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

BICO Group AB (publ) Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.37.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.