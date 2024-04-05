Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 113.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 32.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

