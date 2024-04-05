Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.52.

Biogen Trading Down 0.5 %

BIIB opened at $205.30 on Thursday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $205.22 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

