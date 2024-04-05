BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $793.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,419 shares of company stock worth $550,058. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 205.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

