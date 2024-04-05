Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

