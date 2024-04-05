Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.