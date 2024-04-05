Blue Trust Inc. Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,089.61.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,997 shares of company stock valued at $61,108,338. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,085.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,953.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,720.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

