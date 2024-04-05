Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.38

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.38 ($7.71) and traded as high as GBX 697 ($8.75). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 693 ($8.70), with a volume of 136,463 shares traded.

Bodycote Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 5,111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bodycote

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £19,590 ($24,592.02). 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

