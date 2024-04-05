Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,514 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18.
- On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of Block stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Institutional Trading of Block
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
