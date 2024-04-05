Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,514 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.

Shares of Block stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

