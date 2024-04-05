Bridge Advisory LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. jvl associates llc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 77,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $185.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.