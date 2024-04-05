Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £117.13

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £117.13 ($147.03).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,574.75%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
