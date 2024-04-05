Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £117.13

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £117.13 ($147.03).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.6 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca stock opened at £107.36 ($134.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,566.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($118.77) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($155.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,574.75%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.