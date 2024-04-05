Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT at $212.69

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $218.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $226.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 55.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $19,982,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

