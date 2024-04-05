Brokers Set Expectations for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $177.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

