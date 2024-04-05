BTG (LON:BTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.54). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.54), with a volume of 271,742 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 840 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 840. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.
BTG Company Profile
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
