Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,986,004 shares changing hands.
Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.
About Bushveld Minerals
Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.
