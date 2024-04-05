Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

