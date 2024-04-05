Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.