Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.43.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

CSL stock opened at $390.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $400.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.