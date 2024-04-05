CarMax, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

CarMax Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

