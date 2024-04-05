Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,101.35

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,101.35 ($13.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,119.50 ($14.05). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,109.50 ($13.93), with a volume of 410,393 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
