Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.25

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.99). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.99), with a volume of 23,110 shares changing hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 40.25. The company has a market cap of £251.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.25.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

