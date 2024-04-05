C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

C&C Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CCR opened at GBX 164 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.20 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £642.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,341.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.60.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

