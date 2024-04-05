C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
C&C Group Trading Down 0.7 %
CCR opened at GBX 164 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.20 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £642.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,341.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.60.
About C&C Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.