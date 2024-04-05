CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.06

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.06 and traded as high as C$68.81. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$67.52, with a volume of 452,853 shares trading hands.
CCL.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.80.
In related news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total transaction of C$365,867.79. In other news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79. Also, Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$1,721,482.83. Insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228 over the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
