Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.33

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.33 and traded as high as C$28.66. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$28.62, with a volume of 3,296,176 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.54.
Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.6896208 EPS for the current year.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total value of C$541,682.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total value of C$541,682.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
