Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,902 shares of company stock worth $74,597,148. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $859.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

