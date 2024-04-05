Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $199.78

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.78 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.73). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 143.40 ($1.80), with a volume of 362,170 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of £281.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.54 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($56,636.96). In other news, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($56,636.96). Also, insider Karen Bomba bought 12,121 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($35,148.77). Corporate insiders own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

