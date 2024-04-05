CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50. The company traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 72195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.11.

Insider Activity

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 477,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 477,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84. Insiders sold 475,360 shares of company stock worth $2,290,270 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6762142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

