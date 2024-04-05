CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

