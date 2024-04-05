Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET opened at $288.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

