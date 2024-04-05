China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $6.68. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

